Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.
LeMahieu NYY 74 301 58 101 .336
Devers Bos 79 311 60 100 .322
Polanco Min 75 308 50 99 .321
TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317
Brantley Hou 77 303 38 96 .317
Alberto Bal 65 238 20 75 .315
Andrus Tex 69 289 45 89 .308
Meadows TB 62 236 34 72 .305
Trout LAA 77 264 63 80 .303
Merrifield KC 81 340 57 103 .303
Jonrones=
Encarnación, New York, 24; GSánchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 5 tied at 19.
Carreras Producidas=
DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnación, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.
Pitcheo=
Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.