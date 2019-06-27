Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.

LeMahieu NYY 74 301 58 101 .336

Devers Bos 79 311 60 100 .322

Polanco Min 75 308 50 99 .321

TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317

Brantley Hou 77 303 38 96 .317

Alberto Bal 65 238 20 75 .315

Andrus Tex 69 289 45 89 .308

Meadows TB 62 236 34 72 .305

Trout LAA 77 264 63 80 .303

Merrifield KC 81 340 57 103 .303

Jonrones=

Encarnación, New York, 24; GSánchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 5 tied at 19.

Carreras Producidas=

DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnación, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.

Pitcheo=

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.