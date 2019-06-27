Riot police clear barricades blocked by protesters outside the police headquarters as thousands gathered to demand for an independent inquiry into a h
Riot police stand guard at a entrance after they clear barricades blocked by protesters outside the police headquarters as thousands gathered to deman
Protesters hang a banner that reads: "Free the righteous" outside the police headquarters as they demand for an independent inquiry into a heavy-hande
Police officers investigate outside the police headquarters after protesters left a gathering to demand for an independent inquiry into a heavy-handed
Riot police walk over barricades blocked by protesters outside the police headquarters as thousands gathered to demand for an independent inquiry into
Riot police stand guard outside the police headquarters as thousands gathered to demand for an independent inquiry into a heavy-handed police crackdow
Riot police clear barricades blocked by protesters outside the police headquarters as thousands gathered to demand for an independent inquiry into a h
Riot police clear barricades blocked by protesters outside the police headquarters as thousands gathered to demand for an independent inquiry into a h
HONG KONG (AP) — A small group of protesters opposed to legislation they fear would reduce Hong Kong's judicial independence have rallied outside the Justice Department.
The action Thursday came as Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam remained out of the public eye for more than a week, prompting one legislator to suggest she request a long-term leave of absence.
Thousands of people joined a rally Wednesday night capping a daylong appeal to world leaders to discuss issues in Hong Kong at this week's G-20 summit bringing together the heads of China, the United States and others.
A few dozen protesters gathered at the Justice Department on Thursday, part of a series of actions targeting police headquarters and government offices intended to press a demand to have contentious extradition legislation canceled.