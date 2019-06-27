SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Valeri Qazaishvili scored a goal in each half and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Qazaishvili opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. After San Jose played a quick corner kick, he flicked it over goalkeeper Joe Willis. In the 75th minute, Tommy Thompson sent a cross through traffic and Qazaishvili created space to slot it past Willis for his third goal of the season.

San Jose (6-6-4) extended its unbeaten streak to five games. Houston (7-5-3) is winless in four games.

Chris Wondolowski nearly made it 2-0 in the 62nd minute, but Willis knocked the header wide. Magnus Eriksson sailed an open shot over the crossbar three minutes later.