TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The CEO and acting president of the U.S. government’s Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), David Bohigian, is visiting Taiwan this week to meet with government officials to discuss investment strategies for pursuing sustainable economic development in the region.

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) announced Bohigian’s visit as part of a broader U.S.-led effort to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region by strengthening cooperation with regional partners on issues of overseas investment.

According to the AIT press release, Bohigian arrived in Taipei on June 26 and will conclude his visit Thursday (June 27).

“Bohigian is visiting the region to promote U.S. investment, strengthen partnerships, and explore opportunities to collaborate to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific and counter state-directed investments.”

The visit comes at a time when OPIC is set to be consolidated into a modernized, more capable agency called the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (USIDFC), set to begin operations in October 2019. The USIDFC will have more resources at its disposal to promote investment in key regions like the Indo-Pacific.