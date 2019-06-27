|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|47
|33
|.588
|—
|Philadelphia
|42
|38
|.525
|5
|Washington
|39
|40
|.494
|7½
|New York
|37
|44
|.457
|10½
|Miami
|30
|48
|.385
|16
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|43
|36
|.544
|—
|Milwaukee
|42
|38
|.525
|1½
|St. Louis
|40
|39
|.506
|3
|Pittsburgh
|37
|41
|.474
|5½
|Cincinnati
|36
|42
|.462
|6½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|55
|27
|.671
|—
|Colorado
|42
|38
|.525
|12
|Arizona
|41
|41
|.500
|14
|San Diego
|40
|40
|.500
|14
|San Francisco
|34
|45
|.430
|19½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 5
San Diego 8, Baltimore 3
Washington 6, Miami 1
Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Houston 5, Pittsburgh 1
Seattle 8, Milwaukee 3
Oakland 7, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
San Francisco 4, Colorado 2
L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1
|Wednesday's Games
San Diego 10, Baltimore 5
Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 2
Colorado 6, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings
Washington 7, Miami 5
Oakland 2, St. Louis 0
L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 14, Houston 2
Seattle 4, Milwaukee 2
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-2), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at Houston (Peacock 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wilson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-1), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 8-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Young 0-0) at San Francisco (Beede 1-2), 9:45 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.