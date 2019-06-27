  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/06/27 11:30
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 74 301 58 101 .336
Devers Bos 79 311 60 100 .322
Polanco Min 75 308 50 99 .321
Brantley Hou 76 299 38 95 .318
TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317
Alberto Bal 65 238 20 75 .315
Andrus Tex 69 289 45 89 .308
Meadows TB 62 236 34 72 .305
Trout LAA 77 264 63 80 .303
Merrifield KC 81 340 57 103 .303
Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 5 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.