American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/27 11:22
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 52 28 .650
Tampa Bay 45 35 .563 7
Boston 44 38 .537 9
Toronto 29 52 .358 23½
Baltimore 22 58 .275 30
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 52 27 .658
Cleveland 44 36 .550
Chicago 37 41 .474 14½
Detroit 26 49 .347 24
Kansas City 28 53 .346 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 50 30 .625
Texas 44 36 .550 6
Oakland 43 38 .531
Los Angeles 41 40 .506
Seattle 36 47 .434 15½

___

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3

San Diego 8, Baltimore 3

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6

Texas 5, Detroit 3

Houston 5, Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 8, Milwaukee 3

Oakland 7, St. Louis 3

L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Boston 7

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 7

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

San Diego 10, Baltimore 5

Texas 4, Detroit 1

Oakland 2, St. Louis 0

L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 4

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at Minnesota (Perez 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 4-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at Houston (Peacock 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-4), 10:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.