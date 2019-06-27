TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The non-governmental organization We Care Kaohsiung is preparing a petition to have itinerant Kaohsiung mayor and full-time presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) recalled as mayor.

The group is preparing to launch a petition dubbed "Recall Han Kuo-yu" ( 罷免韓國瑜) and pointed out that under current norms, the first stage would need 30,000 signatures, and the second stage would require 300,000 signatures within 60 days before a recall election can be initiated. On its Facebook page, We Care said in order to successfully recall Han, their team is discussing and evaluating options with legal experts and scholars.

Political activist Wang Dan (王丹) took to Facebook to say, "I call on Kaohsiung friends to respond positively to this action." He said that he believes that it is a battle for the honor of the people of Kaohsiung and a battle for the further consolidation and deepening of Taiwan's democracy.

"Because only by letting the people rid themselves of unsatisfactory politicians can the real people be the masters of their own country," wrote Wang. He then added, "In those days, Taiwan's democratization raised a banner on Kaohsiung's beautiful island. Today, it's time to shine this banner. Kaohsiung people, please prove that you are the masters of Kaohsiung!"

The Civil Servants Election And Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法) requires that one percent of the Kaohsiung electorate, or 22,814 residents, must sign a first-phase petition calling for a recall. Next, 10 percent of the Kaohsiung electorate, or 228,134 residents, must sign a second-phase petition within 60 days.

Finally, for a recall to take place, 25 percent of Kaohsiung's electorate must vote in favor of recalling Han, with "yes" votes exceeding "no" votes. Given that Han received 890,000 votes in the mayoral election last year, We Care estimates that it needs at least 600,000 "yes" votes to succeed in a recall election.