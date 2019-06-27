Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|002—3
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|101
|200
|01x—5
|10
|0
Junis, Hill (7) and Gallagher; Bauer, Goody (7), Wittgren (9) and Perez. W_Bauer 6-6. L_Junis 4-7. HRs_Kansas City, Duda (3). Cleveland, Bauers (10), Naquin (6).
___
|Chicago
|302
|000
|102—8
|12
|1
|Boston
|201
|000
|130—7
|15
|0
Lopez, Bummer (7), Fry (8), Marshall (8), Colome (8) and McCann; Sale, Walden (7), Wright (8), M.Barnes (9), J.Taylor (9) and Leon, Vazquez. W_Colome 3-1. L_M.Barnes 3-3. HRs_Chicago, McCann (8), Abreu (19). Boston, Martinez (17).
___
|Toronto
|320
|010
|001—7
|13
|0
|New York
|030
|211
|001—8
|16
|2
Thornton, Gaviglio (4), Biagini (6), Mayza (7), Hudson (8), Kingham (9) and Jansen, Maile; Paxton, Hale (5), Ottavino (7), Tarpley (8), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Britton 3-1. L_Kingham 3-2. HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. 2 (12), Jansen (3). New York, Gregorius (2), LeMahieu (12).
___
|Texas
|001
|030
|000—4
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
Minor and Mathis; Boyd, Alcantara (8), Stumpf (8), A.Adams (9) and J.Hicks. W_Minor 8-4. L_Boyd 5-6. HRs_Texas, Mathis (2), Santana (9), Calhoun (4). Detroit, Dixon (10).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|031
|022
|110—10
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|201
|010—
|5
|8
|1
Strahm, Wingenter (7), Quantrill (8), Stammen (8) and Hedges; Bundy, Armstrong (5), Scott (7), Bleier (8), Givens (9) and Severino. W_Strahm 3-6. L_Bundy 3-10. Sv_Stammen (4). HRs_San Diego, Reyes 2 (22), Hosmer (12), Renfroe (24), Garcia (3). Baltimore, Villar (10), Severino (9).
___
|Oakland
|000
|100
|100—2
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Mengden, Petit (7), Soria (8), Hendriks (9) and B.Taylor; Wainwright, Gallegos (7), Gant (9) and Molina. W_Mengden 2-1. L_Wainwright 5-7. Sv_Hendriks (2). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (19), Taylor (2).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|04x—5
|7
|2
Roark, Garrett (6), R.Iglesias (8) and Casali; Barria, Cahill (6), Bedrosian (8), Buttrey (9) and Garneau. W_Bedrosian 3-3. L_R.Iglesias 1-7. HRs_Cincinnati, Puig (17). Los Angeles, Bour 2 (8).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|004
|100
|100—6
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|201
|000
|000—3
|8
|1
Marquez, McGee (6), Diaz (7), Oberg (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Samardzija, Holland (6), Melancon (7), D.Rodriguez (8) and Vogt. W_Marquez 8-3. L_Samardzija 4-7. Sv_W.Davis (11). HRs_Colorado, Dahl (10). San Francisco, Sandoval (10).
___
|Los Angeles
|010
|100
|000—2
|5
|3
|Arizona
|410
|120
|00x—8
|9
|1
Gonsolin, Ferguson (5), Y.Garcia (6), Chargois (7), Ru.Martin (8) and Ru.Martin, A.Barnes; Clarke, Chafin (6), Crichton (6), A.Bradley (9) and Joseph. W_Clarke 2-3. L_Gonsolin 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger (26). Arizona, Escobar (18).
___
|New York
|000
|112
|000
|0—4
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|300
|1—5
|9
|1
J.Vargas, Lugo (7), Gsellman (8), Diaz (9), Nogosek (10) and Nido; Pivetta, Alvarez (6), Hammer (8), Morgan (8), Neris (9), E.Garcia (10) and Realmuto. W_E.Garcia 2-0. L_Nogosek 0-1. HRs_New York, Smith (7), McNeil (6). Philadelphia, Segura (9).
___
|Washington
|000
|004
|003—7
|7
|0
|Miami
|001
|000
|004—5
|6
|0
Corbin, Suero (8), Guerra (9), Doolittle (9) and Gomes; Gallen, Chen (6), J.Garcia (7), Brice (9) and Holaday. W_Corbin 7-5. L_Gallen 0-1. Sv_Doolittle (17). HRs_Washington, Adams (11).