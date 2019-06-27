Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 000 010 002—3 8 1 Cleveland 101 200 01x—5 10 0

Junis, Hill (7) and Gallagher; Bauer, Goody (7), Wittgren (9) and Perez. W_Bauer 6-6. L_Junis 4-7. HRs_Kansas City, Duda (3). Cleveland, Bauers (10), Naquin (6).

___

Chicago 302 000 102—8 12 1 Boston 201 000 130—7 15 0

Lopez, Bummer (7), Fry (8), Marshall (8), Colome (8) and McCann; Sale, Walden (7), Wright (8), M.Barnes (9), J.Taylor (9) and Leon, Vazquez. W_Colome 3-1. L_M.Barnes 3-3. HRs_Chicago, McCann (8), Abreu (19). Boston, Martinez (17).

___

Toronto 320 010 001—7 13 0 New York 030 211 001—8 16 2

Thornton, Gaviglio (4), Biagini (6), Mayza (7), Hudson (8), Kingham (9) and Jansen, Maile; Paxton, Hale (5), Ottavino (7), Tarpley (8), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Britton 3-1. L_Kingham 3-2. HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. 2 (12), Jansen (3). New York, Gregorius (2), LeMahieu (12).

___

Texas 001 030 000—4 8 0 Detroit 000 100 000—1 5 0

Minor and Mathis; Boyd, Alcantara (8), Stumpf (8), Adams (9) and J.Hicks. W_Minor 8-4. L_Boyd 5-6. HRs_Texas, Mathis (2), Santana (9), Calhoun (4). Detroit, Dixon (10).

___

INTERLEAGUE San Diego 031 022 110—10 11 1 Baltimore 100 201 010— 5 8 1

Strahm, Wingenter (7), Quantrill (8), Stammen (8) and Hedges; Bundy, Armstrong (5), Scott (7), Bleier (8), Givens (9) and Severino. W_Strahm 3-6. L_Bundy 3-10. Sv_Stammen (4). HRs_San Diego, Reyes 2 (22), Hosmer (12), Renfroe (24), Garcia (3). Baltimore, Villar (10), Severino (9).

___

Oakland 000 100 100—2 8 0 St. Louis 000 000 000—0 5 0

Mengden, Petit (7), Soria (8), Hendriks (9) and B.Taylor; Wainwright, Gallegos (7), Gant (9) and Molina. W_Mengden 2-1. L_Wainwright 5-7. Sv_Hendriks (2). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (19), Taylor (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Colorado 004 100 100—6 7 1 San Francisco 201 000 000—3 8 1

Marquez, McGee (6), Diaz (7), Oberg (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Samardzija, Holland (6), Melancon (7), D.Rodriguez (8) and Vogt. W_Marquez 8-3. L_Samardzija 4-7. Sv_W.Davis (11). HRs_Colorado, Dahl (10). San Francisco, Sandoval (10).

___

Los Angeles 010 100 000—2 5 3 Arizona 410 120 00x—8 9 1

Gonsolin, Ferguson (5), Y.Garcia (6), Chargois (7), Ru.Martin (8) and Ru.Martin, A.Barnes; Clarke, Chafin (6), Crichton (6), A.Bradley (9) and Joseph. W_Clarke 2-3. L_Gonsolin 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger (26). Arizona, Escobar (18).

___

New York 000 112 000 0—4 10 0 Philadelphia 000 001 300 1—5 9 1

(10 innings)

J.Vargas, Lugo (7), Gsellman (8), Diaz (9), Nogosek (10) and Nido; Pivetta, Alvarez (6), Hammer (8), Morgan (8), Neris (9), E.Garcia (10) and Realmuto. W_E.Garcia 2-0. L_Nogosek 0-1. HRs_New York, Smith (7), McNeil (6). Philadelphia, Segura (9).