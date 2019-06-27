|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|9
|4
|5
|32
|32
|21
|Montreal
|9
|7
|3
|30
|23
|29
|D.C. United
|8
|4
|6
|30
|24
|18
|Atlanta
|8
|6
|2
|26
|21
|14
|New York
|7
|6
|3
|24
|27
|19
|New York City FC
|5
|1
|8
|23
|23
|17
|Toronto FC
|6
|7
|4
|22
|29
|30
|Chicago
|4
|6
|7
|19
|25
|24
|Orlando City
|5
|8
|3
|18
|22
|22
|Columbus
|5
|10
|2
|17
|16
|25
|New England
|4
|8
|5
|17
|18
|34
|Cincinnati
|3
|12
|2
|11
|14
|35
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|11
|1
|4
|37
|39
|13
|LA Galaxy
|10
|6
|1
|31
|24
|19
|Seattle
|7
|4
|5
|26
|26
|21
|FC Dallas
|7
|6
|4
|25
|25
|22
|Houston
|7
|4
|3
|24
|21
|18
|Minnesota United
|6
|7
|3
|21
|23
|25
|Real Salt Lake
|6
|8
|2
|20
|22
|28
|San Jose
|5
|6
|4
|19
|23
|27
|Sporting Kansas City
|4
|5
|7
|19
|27
|27
|Vancouver
|4
|6
|7
|19
|19
|22
|Portland
|5
|8
|2
|17
|24
|28
|Colorado
|4
|9
|4
|16
|27
|36
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
|Saturday, June 22
LA Galaxy 2, Cincinnati 0
FC Dallas 3, Toronto FC 0
Real Salt Lake 1, Chicago 1, tie
Colorado 2, Vancouver 2, tie
Portland 4, Houston 0
|Sunday, June 23
Sporting Kansas City 1, Columbus 0
|Wednesday, June 26
Philadelphia 1, New England 1, tie
Montreal 2, Portland 1
D.C. United 1, Orlando City 0
Toronto FC 3, Atlanta 2
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday, June 28
Chicago at New York, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, June 29
Cincinnati at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, June 30
FC Dallas at Portland, 11 p.m.