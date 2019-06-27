TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s telecommunications giant Chunghwa Telecom announced that the company is recruiting new talent that will see its artificial intelligence (AI) workforce expand to 500.

At a dinner event held for retired employees on Wednesday (June 26), Chunghwa Telecom Chairman Sheih Chi-mau (謝繼茂) confirmed that the plan is part of the leading telecom company’s ambition to bolster its tech prowess through a three-pronged approach – cybersecurity, AI, and big data, reported UDN.

Chunghwa's big data office will grow its staff from 80 to 150 employees, while the company’s cybersecurity division has been transferred to its subsidiary CHT Security Co., Sheih added.

According to Sheih, AI and big data technologies can be used to enhance operational efficiency and provide smart solutions. AI robots will play a significant role in customer service for Chunghwa Telecom in the future, while developing applications for intelligent security systems, smart traffic management, and smart identification will also be areas of focus.

According to job bank surveys, Chunghwa Telecom joins Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company as the technology industry's three most coveted enterprises for fresh graduates in Taiwan. The company has touted its new recruitment plans, which will set the starting salary at up to NT$48,000 (US$1,530), wrote UDN.