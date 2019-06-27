  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/27 09:47
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 74 301 58 101 .336
Polanco Min 74 304 50 99 .326
Devers Bos 79 311 60 100 .322
Brantley Hou 76 299 38 95 .318
TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317
Alberto Bal 65 238 20 75 .315
Andrus Tex 69 289 45 89 .308
Trout LAA 76 261 62 80 .307
Merrifield KC 81 340 57 103 .303
Reddick Hou 72 266 33 80 .301
Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; Abreu, Chicago, 19; Torres, New York, 19.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 59; Abreu, Chicago, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; Bregman, Houston, 52; GSanchez, New York, 52.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.