BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 74 301 58 101 .336 Polanco Min 74 304 50 99 .326 Devers Bos 79 311 60 100 .322 Brantley Hou 76 299 38 95 .318 TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Alberto Bal 65 238 20 75 .315 Andrus Tex 69 289 45 89 .308 Trout LAA 76 261 62 80 .307 Merrifield KC 81 340 57 103 .303 Reddick Hou 72 266 33 80 .301 Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; Abreu, Chicago, 19; Torres, New York, 19.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 59; Abreu, Chicago, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; Bregman, Houston, 52; GSanchez, New York, 52.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.