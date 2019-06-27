TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A controversial TV show by pro-China Kuomintang (KMT) Taiwan TV commentator Huang Chih-hsien (黃智賢) is being yanked off the air reportedly due to pressure from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and after a massive rally on Sunday by Taiwanese protestors calling for an end to "red media" on Sunday.

On Monday (June 24), Huang was told by senior CtiTV (中天) officials that her pro-China talk show "Late-Night Punch" (夜問打權) was to be yanked off the air after tens of thousands took part in the anti-red media rally in Taipei on Sunday (June 23), reported UDN. Huang had originally planned to broadcast the last episode on Wednesday (June 26) after learning of the decision.

However, Huang later decided to run one final farewell broadcast on Friday (June 28). The show has reportedly been under pressure from the Tsai administration to move from Channel 52 to Channel 39 and then much further up the dial to Channel 154.

The show has come under more scrutiny lately after Huang called for "Taiwan to be returned to China" at the 11th Straits Forum in Fujian, China, earlier this month. After reading about Huang's remarks, many Taiwanese asked the Tsai government to revoke Huang's Taiwanese citizenship and criticized her behavior as "schizophrenic."

A source familiar with the matter told UDN that Huang will soon create an online version of the show.