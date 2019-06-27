MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A previously undisclosed email from the former police partner of ex-Minneapolis Officer Mohamed Noor asked a judge to grant him leniency one day before she sentenced Noor this month to more than 12 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman.

Officer Matthew Harrity pleaded with the judge to consider the impact the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond had on Noor. Minnesota Public Radio News reports

Noor shot Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia, in the alley behind her home on July 15, 2017, after she called 911 to report what she thought was a woman being assaulted.

Harrity wrote to Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance that being a police officer doesn't "make us any less of a human."

But the judge handed Noor a term identical to state sentencing guidelines on June 7.