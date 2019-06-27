WASHINGTON (AP) — New claims of abuse and torture have been made in an American court against military and police forces led by Sri Lanka's former defense secretary.

The lawsuit says government officials repeatedly tortured and raped political opponents, in some cases branding them with hot metal rods and lashing them with electrical cables.

The claims against Gotabaya Rajapaksa add harrowing details to allegations of abuse that surfaced in an April lawsuit in California. The case details physical, sexual and psychological attacks during and after a decades-long civil war between the government and the island country's ethnic minority.

Gotabaya has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He has also told local media that he intends to run for president.

____

