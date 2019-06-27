|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|74
|301
|58
|101
|.336
|Polanco Min
|74
|304
|50
|99
|.326
|Devers Bos
|79
|311
|60
|100
|.322
|Brantley Hou
|76
|299
|38
|95
|.318
|Alberto Bal
|64
|233
|19
|74
|.318
|TAnderson ChW
|70
|271
|39
|86
|.317
|Trout LAA
|76
|261
|62
|80
|.307
|Andrus Tex
|68
|285
|45
|87
|.305
|Mancini Bal
|74
|287
|51
|87
|.303
|Merrifield KC
|81
|340
|57
|103
|.303
|Home Runs
Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; Abreu, Chicago, 19; Torres, New York, 19.
|Runs Batted In
DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 59; Abreu, Chicago, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; Bregman, Houston, 52; GSanchez, New York, 52.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.