  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/06/27 05:14
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 74 301 58 101 .336
Polanco Min 74 304 50 99 .326
Devers Bos 79 311 60 100 .322
Brantley Hou 76 299 38 95 .318
Alberto Bal 64 233 19 74 .318
TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317
Trout LAA 76 261 62 80 .307
Andrus Tex 68 285 45 87 .305
Mancini Bal 74 287 51 87 .303
Merrifield KC 81 340 57 103 .303
Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; Abreu, Chicago, 19; Torres, New York, 19.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 59; Abreu, Chicago, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; Bregman, Houston, 52; GSanchez, New York, 52.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.