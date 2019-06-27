  1. Home
  2. World

Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/27 04:59
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 000 010 002—3 8 1
Cleveland 101 200 01x—5 10 0

Junis, Hill (7) and Gallagher; Bauer, Goody (7), Wittgren (9) and Perez. W_Bauer 6-6. L_Junis 4-7. HRs_Kansas City, Duda (3). Cleveland, Bauers (10), Naquin (6).

___

Chicago 302 000 102—8 12 1
Boston 201 000 130—7 15 0

Lopez, Bummer (7), Fry (8), Marshall (8), Colome (8) and McCann; Sale, Walden (7), Wright (8), Barnes (9), Taylor (9) and Leon, Vazquez. W_Colome 3-1. L_Barnes 3-3. HRs_Chicago, McCann (8), Abreu (19). Boston, Martinez (17).