Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|002—3
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|101
|200
|01x—5
|10
|0
Junis, Hill (7) and Gallagher; Bauer, Goody (7), Wittgren (9) and Perez. W_Bauer 6-6. L_Junis 4-7. HRs_Kansas City, Duda (3). Cleveland, Bauers (10), Naquin (6).
___
|Chicago
|302
|000
|102—8
|12
|1
|Boston
|201
|000
|130—7
|15
|0
Lopez, Bummer (7), Fry (8), Marshall (8), Colome (8) and McCann; Sale, Walden (7), Wright (8), Barnes (9), Taylor (9) and Leon, Vazquez. W_Colome 3-1. L_Barnes 3-3. HRs_Chicago, McCann (8), Abreu (19). Boston, Martinez (17).