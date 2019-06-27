|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|51
|28
|.646
|—
|Tampa Bay
|45
|34
|.570
|6
|Boston
|44
|37
|.543
|8
|Toronto
|29
|51
|.363
|22½
|Baltimore
|22
|57
|.278
|29
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|51
|27
|.654
|—
|Cleveland
|44
|36
|.550
|8
|Chicago
|36
|41
|.468
|14½
|Detroit
|26
|48
|.351
|23
|Kansas City
|28
|53
|.346
|24½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|30
|.625
|—
|Texas
|43
|36
|.544
|6½
|Oakland
|42
|38
|.525
|8
|Los Angeles
|40
|40
|.500
|10
|Seattle
|36
|47
|.434
|15½
___
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3
San Diego 8, Baltimore 3
Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6
Texas 5, Detroit 3
Houston 5, Pittsburgh 1
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 8, Milwaukee 3
Oakland 7, St. Louis 3
L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1
|Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at Minnesota (Perez 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 4-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at Houston (Peacock 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-4), 10:07 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.