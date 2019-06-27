  1. Home
'May the best woman win:' Record number of Dem candidates

By JUANA SUMMERS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/27 03:32
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during a forum on Friday, June 21, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard addresses the South Carolina Democratic Convention, Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Columbia, S.C.. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnar

MIAMI (AP) — When Democratic presidential candidates take the stage for the first 2020 primary debates, the field will include more women than ever.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii will appear on Wednesday night. Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and the author Marianne Williamson will appear Thursday.

As the women have campaigned across the country, they have challenged assumptions voters and pundits may have about what the leader in the White House should look like.

Warren frequently says she's running for president because "that's what girls do." Klobuchar says, "May the best woman win."