BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/27 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2461 Down 3
Jul 2485 2486 2484 2486 Down 3
Sep 2490 Down 1
Sep 2480 2488 2446 2461 Down 3
Dec 2499 2515 2477 2490 Down 1
Mar 2505 2517 2482 2495 unch
May 2513 2516 2486 2498 Up 1
Jul 2501 2517 2500 2503 Up 1
Sep 2510 2526 2510 2512 unch
Dec 2518 2534 2518 2519 Down 1
Mar 2521 unch
May 2521 unch