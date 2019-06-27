BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2461
|Down
|3
|Jul
|2485
|2486
|2484
|2486
|Down
|3
|Sep
|2490
|Down
|1
|Sep
|2480
|2488
|2446
|2461
|Down
|3
|Dec
|2499
|2515
|2477
|2490
|Down
|1
|Mar
|2505
|2517
|2482
|2495
|unch
|May
|2513
|2516
|2486
|2498
|Up
|1
|Jul
|2501
|2517
|2500
|2503
|Up
|1
|Sep
|2510
|2526
|2510
|2512
|unch
|Dec
|2518
|2534
|2518
|2519
|Down
|1
|Mar
|2521
|unch
|May
|2521
|unch