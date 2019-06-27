  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/27 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 106.05 Down 1.40
Jul 104.70 107.15 104.45 104.90 Down 1.55
Sep 109.60 Down 1.45
Sep 106.40 108.20 105.55 106.05 Down 1.40
Dec 110.30 111.75 109.15 109.60 Down 1.45
Mar 113.70 115.30 112.75 113.20 Down 1.45
May 115.70 117.30 114.90 115.25 Down 1.45
Jul 117.25 119.15 116.75 117.10 Down 1.45
Sep 119.10 121.00 118.70 118.95 Down 1.40
Dec 122.00 123.70 121.55 121.85 Down 1.40
Mar 126.60 126.60 124.50 124.80 Down 1.35
May 126.85 128.40 126.55 126.80 Down 1.30
Jul 128.50 130.05 128.30 128.45 Down 1.15
Sep 130.00 131.65 130.00 130.05 Down 1.05
Dec 133.40 133.95 132.30 132.30 Down 1.00
Mar 134.55 Down 1.00
May 135.95 Down 1.00