New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|106.05
|Down 1.40
|Jul
|104.70
|107.15
|104.45
|104.90
|Down 1.55
|Sep
|109.60
|Down 1.45
|Sep
|106.40
|108.20
|105.55
|106.05
|Down 1.40
|Dec
|110.30
|111.75
|109.15
|109.60
|Down 1.45
|Mar
|113.70
|115.30
|112.75
|113.20
|Down 1.45
|May
|115.70
|117.30
|114.90
|115.25
|Down 1.45
|Jul
|117.25
|119.15
|116.75
|117.10
|Down 1.45
|Sep
|119.10
|121.00
|118.70
|118.95
|Down 1.40
|Dec
|122.00
|123.70
|121.55
|121.85
|Down 1.40
|Mar
|126.60
|126.60
|124.50
|124.80
|Down 1.35
|May
|126.85
|128.40
|126.55
|126.80
|Down 1.30
|Jul
|128.50
|130.05
|128.30
|128.45
|Down 1.15
|Sep
|130.00
|131.65
|130.00
|130.05
|Down 1.05
|Dec
|133.40
|133.95
|132.30
|132.30
|Down 1.00
|Mar
|134.55
|Down 1.00
|May
|135.95
|Down 1.00