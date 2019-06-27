  1. Home
  2. World

FIFA opens disciplinary case against Cameroon

By ROB HARRIS , AP Global Soccer Writer, Associated Press
2019/06/27 03:05
Cameroon's Ajara Nchout, left, and Cameroon head coach Alain Djeumfa react after a VAR decision that ruled out Cameroon's Ajara Nchout's goal for offs

Cameroon's Ajara Nchout, left, and Cameroon head coach Alain Djeumfa react after a VAR decision that ruled out Cameroon's Ajara Nchout's goal for offs

England's Steph Houghton, third from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup round of 16 socc

England's Steph Houghton, third from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup round of 16 socc

LE HAVRE, France (AP) — FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon for misconduct and offensive behavior during the team's loss to England in the Women's World Cup.

The Cameroon team rebelled against VAR decisions in a 3-0 loss to England on Sunday, twice delaying kickoff as they protested against goals.

FIFA told The Associated Press on Wednesday that its disciplinary committee opened a case against Cameroon over alleged breaches related to team misconduct, offensive behavior and fair play.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports