BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/27 02:06
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 9 2 .818
Washington 8 3 .727 1
Chicago 6 4 .600
Indiana 5 7 .417
New York 3 7 .300
Atlanta 2 7 .222 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 6 4 .600
Seattle 7 5 .583
Minnesota 6 5 .545 ½
Los Angeles 4 6 .400 2
Phoenix 3 5 .375 2
Dallas 2 6 .250 3

___

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 78, Indiana 74

Las Vegas 60, Seattle 56

Wednesday's Games

Washington 81, Chicago 74

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.<