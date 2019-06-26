BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Washington
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Chicago
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Indiana
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|New York
|3
|7
|.300
|5½
|Atlanta
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Seattle
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Minnesota
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Los Angeles
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Phoenix
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Dallas
|2
|6
|.250
|3
___
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 78, Indiana 74
Las Vegas 60, Seattle 56
|Wednesday's Games
Washington at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.<