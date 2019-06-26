TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) is presenting 28 tech startups at 2019 Innovfest Unbound, showcasing their innovative tech solutions under the name of Taiwan Tech Arena Pavilion (TTA Pavilion), MOST said on Wednesday (June 26).

InnovFest Unbound, which takes place from June 27-28 this year is the largest startup exhibition in Southeast Asia, according to MOST. This year, the event will “welcome over 15,000 entrepreneurs, brands, corporates, investors and tech start-ups from 100+ countries to meet and share new ideas, build partnerships and celebrate digital disruption," the event's website said.

"The TTA Pavilion has gathered some of the best minds in healthcare, living future, and tech startup industries, and it is sure to be one of the must-sees to discover the latest trends and tech innovation," MOST said.

In order to promote TTA’s profile among start-up ecosystems among New Southbound Policy (NSP) countries, TTA will be hosting the opening forum at 2019 InnovFest Unbound, "Scale Up Your Global Tech Ventures with Taiwan Tech Ecosystem." The forum’s special guests, Ceres’ Capital founder Yvonne Chen, and Singapore startup Botbot AI’s founder Chelsea Sim, "Will share their vision and experience on how Taiwan is a good fit in this ecosystem," MOST said.

TTA, organized by MOST in June of 2018, is a tech startup ecosystem building program.

