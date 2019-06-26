The march against the “red media” last Sunday (June 23) did not hand out free lunchboxes, did not hire buses, did not have local politicians mobilize their residents, yet still massive numbers of citizens braved the pouring rain to reach Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office Building to make the event a success.

On June 25, New Tang Dynasty Television reported on the protest and interviewed its organizer, YouTube celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢) from New York. During the program, he called on the people of China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau to join hands in order to overthrow the Chinese Communist Party.

As China uses its wealth to fund and control commercial activities, certain Taiwanese media are influenced, in particular the Want Want China Times Group’s CTi-TV, whose programs mostly praise China while downplaying Taiwan. The shows only report the good news about China, not the bad news, and give a rosy description of China’s “One Country, Two Systems.” As to Taiwan, the station is only interested in painting a negative picture, attacking its present democratic political system while supporting a particular election candidate, helping China to “paint Taiwan red.” The TV company attempts to brainwash the Taiwanese into becoming so confused they will one day accept undemocratic control by the Chinese communists.

Chen keeps reminding the Chinese government that it is trying to use the “red media” in its “United Front” tactics against Taiwan, but that the Taiwanese have seen through its game and will never let it happen.

Chen says that Taiwan needs a president who will protect the country and not sell it out. He calls on the Taiwanese to cast a vote in 2020 for a candidate who will protect the country. As to the Kuomintang (KMT), Chen said he seriously hoped it would wake up and not remain so close to the communists. The future belongs to youth, and if the KMT stays on its current lopsided course, it will be driven out of Taiwan sooner or later.

