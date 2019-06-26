  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan has two supercomputers in the global Top 500

The Taiwania 2 stands at No.23 on the list

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/26 19:19
The world's most powerful supercomputer, the IBM Summit (photo by Carlos Jones, ORNL, via Flickr)

The world's most powerful supercomputer, the IBM Summit (photo by Carlos Jones, ORNL, via Flickr)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan appeared twice on the global Top 500 of supercomputers, with the Taiwania and the Taiwania 2, the Liberty Times reported Wednesday (June 26).

Veteran American computer maker IBM topped the list, with its Summit at No.1, retaking the lead after several years of Chinese dominance, and closely followed by its Sierra, according to the list.

Two Chinese supercomputers appeared next, at No.3 and No.4, while Taiwan made it to No.23 with the Taiwania 2 credited to Quanta Computer, Taiwan Fixed Network and ASUS Cloud. The original Taiwania, the product of cooperation between Chunghwa Telecom and Fujitsu, ranked No.314 on the list.

For the first time since the bi-annual list was created, all 500 supercomputers mentioned have a Central Processing Unit which reaches a computing speed of 1 Petaflop, which amounts to the execution of a quadrillion operations per second, the Liberty Times reported.
supercomputer
Taiwania
IBM
Summit

RELATED ARTICLES

US Treasury Secretary holding up Taiwan arms deal: TIME
US Treasury Secretary holding up Taiwan arms deal: TIME
2019/06/25 13:48
Japan steps up security in Kansai region ahead of G20 summit
Japan steps up security in Kansai region ahead of G20 summit
2019/06/24 15:19
US blacklists 5 Chinese groups working in supercomputing
US blacklists 5 Chinese groups working in supercomputing
2019/06/22 20:03
Smart thinking from Taiwan's TSSA
Smart thinking from Taiwan's TSSA
2019/06/19 21:57
AI research platform powered by supercomputer Taiwania 2 to launch in June
AI research platform powered by supercomputer Taiwania 2 to launch in June
2019/05/18 16:21