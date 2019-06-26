TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The recent tumult in Hong Kong caused by the proposed extradition bill has heightened the urge to emigrate, and according to a report the most popular emigration destinations for them are Canada, Australia, and Taiwan.

Emigration is on many Hongkongers’ minds as people in the former British colony feel hard pressed by high housing prices, living expenses, and an intense education system, Liberty Times reported on Tuesday (June 25).

The Guardian reported that according to the results of a survey published by Hong Kong Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies, in January, 34 percent of Hong Kong adults intend to emigrate, and among them 16.2 percent have made plans. Most of the people intending to emigrate are well-educated, young people,

Political factors have played an important role in Hongkongers’ thinking about exodus. The survey reveals that 25.7 percent say there is too much political entanglement and disaccord in Hong Kong’s society; 17.4 percent say Hong Kong lacks democracy and don’t approved of its political system; and 14.9 percent resent the Chinese government.

In addition, 25.7 percent complain about crowded living conditions, while 17.4 percent blame high housing prices, according to the survey results.

Since Hong Kong’s return to China in 1997, emigration has become normal for many Hongkongers, and the most popular emigration destinations for them are Canada with 18.8 percent, Australia with 18 percent, and Taiwan with 11.3 percent, the survey revealed.

Willis Fu at Goldmax Immigration Consulting Co. Ltd. (環凱移民顧問公司) said the number of Hong Kong people who inquired about emigration this year has doubled from last year, Liberty Times reported.

