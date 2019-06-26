  1. Home
  2. Society

Visa overstayers in Taiwan urged to self-report by June 30

Those failing to turn themselves in will not enjoy reduced penalties

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/26 17:36
(Global News for New Immigrants photo)

(Global News for New Immigrants photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Immigration Agency (NIA) is calling on foreign nationals who overstay their visas to turn themselves in by June 30 before an amnesty program expires.

The program, conducted between Jan. 1 and June 30, sees the fine dropped from NT$10,000 to NT$2,000, and includes a ban on re-entry to Taiwan.

Individuals residing in Taiwan on an expired visa should self-report by midnight at the end of June 30 at NIA branches. Visa overstays who fail to surrender themselves to the authorities by the deadline will no longer enjoy the reduced penalty, the NIA said.

According to the NIA, a total of 15,608 individuals reported to the relevant authorities during the period of the amnesty program, posting a 100 percent rise compared to a year ago. The mechanism, first introduced in 2011, allows people who overstay visas to be granted preferential treatment for self-reporting.

For further inquiries, call the toll-free hotline 0800-024-881 or visit NIA stations.
NIA
overstay
visa

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan set to extend visa-free program for Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Russia
Taiwan set to extend visa-free program for Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Russia
2019/06/11 12:13
165 people across Taiwan arrested for overstaying visas, working illegally
165 people across Taiwan arrested for overstaying visas, working illegally
2019/05/25 22:20
Thai passengers blocked from EVA Air flight to Taiwan due to Hello Kitty stamps
Thai passengers blocked from EVA Air flight to Taiwan due to Hello Kitty stamps
2019/05/21 12:42
Canada raises quota for working holiday visas for Taiwanese to record high
Canada raises quota for working holiday visas for Taiwanese to record high
2019/05/16 16:32
Female Thai tourist claims denied entry to Taiwan for skimpy top
Female Thai tourist claims denied entry to Taiwan for skimpy top
2019/05/09 15:33