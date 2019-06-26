TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Chinese state media outlet Global Times released a scathing article condemning U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has been bullish in his criticism of China on various issues, most recently with regards to China’s response to the anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong.

President Donald Trump and Chairman Xi Jinping are expected to meet on June 29 at the upcoming G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. A high-ranking Chinese Foreign Ministry official has said that Hong Kong is “not allowed” to be brought up when the two meet.

While many hope for a potential resolution to the US-China trade war at the G20 Summit, Chinese state media publication Global Times has advanced its position in the war over the hearts and minds of its readers by unleashing a strongly worded article attacking US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The editorial piece paints Pompeo as incompetent and aggressive by calling him an “anti-China flag on two legs,” and claiming that he feels his “aggressive behavior is necessary to prove his personal value”. In the article, Pompeo incurs further vitriol as the secretary is said to behave recklessly and “antagonize the international community,” while “his words and actions have jinxed the notion of 21st-century peace.”

These remarks are in response to Pompeo’s consistent criticism of China, specifically with regards to his blacklisting of Huawei from doing business with U.S. companies, asking China to apologize for the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre and for his accusation that China has committed human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.

While it is not uncommon for Pompeo to bear the brunt of such vitriol in the Chinese media, these reports are seldom repeated on the China Television Network (CNTV). A CNTV report followed this article up, reiterating the call to “detest (Pompeo’s) actions and join together in a crusade against him.”

With Beijing eager to avoid discussion of Hong Kong at the G20 Summit, this media offensive seems to be aimed at bolstering their demands regarding what will be discussed with Trump and U.S. leaders. It echoes statements of China's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zhang Jun (張軍), who insists that issues related to Hong Kong are Chinese domestic affairs that foreign countries have no right to interfere with.