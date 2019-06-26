South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting at the presidential Blue House, W
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, speaks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, not pictured, at the presidential Blue House, Wednesday,
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, not pictured, at the presidential Blue House, Wednesday,
Sultan Mofti, deputy governor for Investment Attraction & Development of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, listens during a partnership
Sultan Mofti, deputy governor for Investment Attraction & Development of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, listens during a partnership
Sultan Mofti, deputy governor for Investment Attraction & Development of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, stands during a partnership c
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman view an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the president
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting at the presidential Blue House, W
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting at the presidential Blue House, W
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, fifth left, during a meeting at the presidential Blue Ho
South Korean President Moon Jae-In, right, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman walk to view an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the p
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman view an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the president
CORRECTS DAY South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman view an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has met with visiting Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who promised to help with possible fuel shortages in case of supply disruption caused by tensions in the Middle East.
Saudi Arabia is South Korea's biggest source of crude oil.
Moon and the Saudi prince also called for international efforts to secure energy safety at the Strait of Hormuz, where the U.S. has blamed Iran for mysterious explosions targeting oil tankers. Tehran denied any involvement.
Moon's office said Wednesday the countries also agreed to increase exchanges in various sectors including technology, health and auto industry.