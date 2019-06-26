|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|51
|28
|.646
|—
|Tampa Bay
|45
|34
|.570
|6
|Boston
|44
|37
|.543
|8
|Toronto
|29
|51
|.363
|22½
|Baltimore
|22
|57
|.278
|29
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|51
|27
|.654
|—
|Cleveland
|43
|36
|.544
|8½
|Chicago
|36
|41
|.468
|14½
|Detroit
|26
|48
|.351
|23
|Kansas City
|28
|52
|.350
|24
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|30
|.625
|—
|Texas
|43
|36
|.544
|6½
|Oakland
|42
|38
|.525
|8
|Los Angeles
|40
|40
|.500
|10
|Seattle
|36
|47
|.434
|15½
___
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 8
Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2, 10 innings
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 3
San Diego 8, Baltimore 3
Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6
Texas 5, Detroit 3
Houston 5, Pittsburgh 1
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 8, Milwaukee 3
Oakland 7, St. Louis 3
L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-7) at Boston (Sale 3-7), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 4-6) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-6), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Strahm 2-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-9), 3:05 p.m.
Texas (Minor 7-4) at Detroit (Boyd 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Agrazal 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 8-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-3), 8:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at Minnesota (Perez 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 4-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at Houston (Peacock 6-5), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-4), 10:07 p.m.