National League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/26 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 47 33 .588
Philadelphia 41 38 .519
Washington 38 40 .487 8
New York 37 43 .463 10
Miami 30 47 .390 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 36 .544
Milwaukee 42 37 .532 1
St. Louis 40 38 .513
Cincinnati 36 41 .468 6
Pittsburgh 36 41 .468 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 55 26 .679
Colorado 41 38 .519 13
Arizona 40 41 .494 15
San Diego 39 40 .494 15
San Francisco 34 44 .436 19½

___

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 13, N.Y. Mets 7

Chicago Cubs 8, Atlanta 3

Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Colorado 2, San Francisco 0

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 5

San Diego 8, Baltimore 3

Washington 6, Miami 1

Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Houston 5, Pittsburgh 1

Seattle 8, Milwaukee 3

Oakland 7, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

San Francisco 4, Colorado 2

L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

Wednesday's Games

San Diego (Strahm 2-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-9), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (Clarke 1-3), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 7-3) at San Francisco (Samardzija 4-6), 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-5) at Miami (Gallen 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Keuchel 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Agrazal 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-2), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at Houston (Peacock 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 7-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 8-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 9-1) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 3-5) at San Francisco (Beede 1-2), 9:45 p.m.