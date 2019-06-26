TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Masks of itinerant Kaohsiung Mayor and full-time presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), appropriately made in China, are starting to appear in costume stores in Taiwan and online.

Taiwanese mask makers are trying to cash in on Han's slogan of "make it rich" (發大財) by selling masks of the pro-China Kaohsiung mayor made in China, with sales quickly outpacing those of the titular character from "The Nun." The masks are showing up both in brick and mortar shops and online with the customers appearing to be split between "Han fans" and "Han haters."

The owner of a costume shop Taichung City's Xitun District Henan Road, Section 2 surnamed Lin (林) told Liberty Times that there are two types of masks on the market. One is a simple, flat facemask, while the other is a full head mask, which he says has many more realistic features such as his bald head, wrinkles, and moles. Lin said that the first Taiwanese politician that he remember selling was one of Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) two or three years ago, but he said it does not sell as well now as Han.



(Image from shopee.tw)

Lin said that the Han masks are currently selling for the price of NT$599 each. The shop owner said that he initially did not expect to sell that many Han masks, but he said they sold like hotcakes when a Han campaign rally was held in Taichung on Saturday (June 22).

He said that the masks sold better than The Nun, a hot item this year. Lin said that several students bought the masks, and when he asked why they purchased them, they said it was to shoot a "spoof film."

From the design stage to the production stage, it typically takes three months to bring a full head mask to the market, said Lin. He predicted that if Foxconn tycoon Terry Gou (郭台銘) wins the Kuomintang nomination, Gou masks will be the next big hit.



(Image from shopee.tw)

The mask has also appeared on online shopping sites such as shopee.tw, where they are also selling for NT$599. Online retailers promote the mask with descriptions such as "crazy party" and "Halloween mask." Netizens on the Taiwanese online forum CK101 were disturbed by the creepy mask:

"This is the most terrible mask I've ever seen."

"Personally, I think it's appropriate to take it out to frighten disobedient children."

"Absolutely beyond Jason, Saw, and Scream."

If all the Han fans buy one... They will wear it for all campaign rallies... it's terrible... I can't imagine it!"



(Image from shopee.tw)