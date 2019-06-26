TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taipei City Government's Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) has launched a newly revamped online application platform for people to apply for camping spaces at its two public campsites, both of which are free of charge, the GEO said on June 21.

The two public camping areas are Bishan Campsites (碧山露營場) and Guizikeng Campsites (貴子坑露營場). According to the GEO, the new online application platform is available in Mandarin, English, Japanese, and Korean to enable not only Taiwanese but also foreigners to have the experience of spending nights in beautiful mountainous environments.

The GEO added that its campsites received a tremendous number of applications in 2018, with Bishan receiving 21,500 applications and Guizikeng receiving 27,500.

In the past, applicants had to fax camper information on top of filling out online applications. With the simplified application process, faxes are no longer required, according to the office.

In addition, with the “check availability” and e-mail notification functions, applicants can check how many camping spaces are left on a particular date and how their application is proceeding without having to make a phone call, the GEO said.

However, camping spaces can only be applied for 7 to 30 days before an intended visit.

The office especially recommends that the public experience the camping platforms added to Bishan Campsites last year as well as the area's soon-to-be-open forest camping spaces overlooking the Taipei Basin and Taipei 101.

(All photos from Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office)