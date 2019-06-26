TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Japanese woman who lost her camera in the ocean south of Japan for it to be found by children on an Yilan County beach three years later fulfilled her promise to attend their graduation Wednesday (June 26).

Serina Tsubakihara (椿原世梨奈) had been scuba diving off the Japanese island of Ishigaki in September 2015 when she lost her Canon camera.

More than 234 kilometers further and more than 900 days later, pupils from Yueming Elementary School (岳明國小) were cleaning up a beach when they found the camera, covered in barnacles and shells.

A teacher posted pictures from the camera on his Facebook page, and Tsubakihara found out about it the next day.

The young woman, who studies English at Sophia University in Tokyo, already visited the school in April last year to pick up her camera. She also promised she would attend its graduation ceremony, which she did, completely unexpected and unannounced, Wednesday morning, the Central News Agency reported.

She brought 19 cards on which she had written her best wishes for the students in Chinese. The illustration on the cards showed a sailboat and a camera floating on the ocean.

On Thursday (June 27), Tsubakihara will accompany the students to Taitung to watch them put on a puppet play about environmental issues, CNA reported. Next week, they will take the play on a tour of Japan’s Chiba Prefecture.

