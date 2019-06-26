  1. Home
  2. World

IMF, World Bank chiefs address US plan for Palestinians

By MATTHEW LEE , AP Diplomatic Writer, Associated Press
2019/06/26 14:18
FILE - In this March 25, 2019, file photo White House adviser Jared Kushner listens during a proclamation signing with President Donald Trump and Isra

FILE - In this March 25, 2019, file photo White House adviser Jared Kushner listens during a proclamation signing with President Donald Trump and Isra

A Palestinian burns an effigy of the US President Donald Trump aduring a protest against the American-led Mideast peace conference in Bahrain, in the

A Palestinian burns an effigy of the US President Donald Trump aduring a protest against the American-led Mideast peace conference in Bahrain, in the

People protest against the conference in Bahrain, which focuses on the economic portion of the White House's long-awaited plan for Mideast peace, in T

People protest against the conference in Bahrain, which focuses on the economic portion of the White House's long-awaited plan for Mideast peace, in T

Israeli border police use teargas to disperse Palestinian protesters during a rally against the American-led Mideast peace conference, near the settle

Israeli border police use teargas to disperse Palestinian protesters during a rally against the American-led Mideast peace conference, near the settle

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — The heads of international financial institutions and global investors are addressing a conference intended to boost a $50 billion U.S. economic plan for the Palestinians.

Despite widespread doubts about the proposal, which has been rejected by the Palestinians, the chiefs of the IMF and World Bank will offer suggestions for making the plan a success.

Also speaking Wednesday to the "Peace to Prosperity" workshop in Bahrain are former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, the head of the international football federation FIFA and the lone Palestinian on the agenda, a West Bank businessman who is viewed with deep suspicion by many fellow Palestinians.

The plan's architect, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will make a return appearance and the two-day conference will close with an address by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.