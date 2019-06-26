Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.

LeMahieu NYY 73 297 57 99 .333

Polanco Min 74 304 50 99 .326

Brantley Hou 76 299 38 95 .318

Alberto Bal 64 233 19 74 .318

TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317

Devers Bos 78 306 57 97 .317

Trout LAA 76 261 62 80 .307

Andrus Tex 68 285 45 87 .305

Merrifield KC 80 335 57 102 .304

Mancini Bal 74 287 51 87 .303

Jonrones=

Encarnación, New York, 24; GSánchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Vogelbach, Seattle, 19; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; Torres, New York, 19; 3 tied at 18.

Carreras Producidas=

DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 55; Encarnación, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; Bogaerts, Boston, 53; Bregman, Houston, 52; LeMahieu, New York, 52; GSánchez, New York, 52.

Pitcheo=

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.