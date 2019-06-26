TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Filipino climate activists dressed up as Pikachu, a beloved Japanese cartoon character, and gathered outside the Japanese embassy in Manila to protest Japan’s energy policy on Tuesday (June 25), Liberty Times (LTN) reported.

A dozen members from the Philippines branch of international environmental group 350.org staged an eye-catching demonstration to protest the Japanese government’s funding of highly polluting coal projects. According to LTN, the activists dressed in Pikachu costumes and waved the flags of G20 countries.

You know it's a #climateemergency when even Pokemons are taking to the streets to protest fossil fuel finance.#Pikachu #NoCoalJapan #G20 @g20org @AbeShinzo



→ https://t.co/G88Sqh8kDv pic.twitter.com/hBZSxZuHlk — 350 dot org (@350) 2019年6月25日

The organization said that it chose Pikachu, a symbol of Japan, to call on the Japanese government to channel more funding into renewable sources of energy instead of coal power. It also said that Japan should assume a leadership role on climate issues at the upcoming G20 summit.

Japan has been shifting its reliance to fossil fuels since the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. Coal and natural gas supplied percent of its power in 2017, reported LTN.

Globally, Japan ranked second in funding coal power, preceded only by China, said 350.org. Japan currently finances three coal-related projects in the Philippines.