TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An Eswatini man was taken in by police at 6 a.m. this morning (June 26) for running on National Freeway 3.

The man, who was identified as Zwane, was spotted at 6:15 a.m jogging at the 109-kilometer mark of National Freeway 3 in Miaoli's Zhunan Township, reported China Times. Police from the Zhunan branch of the Sixth Police Brigade National Highway Bureau were immediately dispatched and by 6:30 a.m. found him at the 105-kilometer mark.

In a dashcam video of the incident, the man can be seen running at a fast clip while the police cruiser approaches him from behind. The man turns around in surprise and suddenly comes to a stop.

Police brought him to the squad car and took him back to the station. During questioning, police found that the man was from Eswatini, a diplomatic ally of Taiwan.

The man is currently studying at Chung Chou University of Science and Technology and lives in Zhunan Township, Miaoli. He told police that he was preparing for a marathon, but because he was not familiar with the roads, he accidentally ran onto the freeway.

He said that he had run for about four or five kilometers and that "I did not see anyone else on the road, and I only heard the sound of cars whizzing past," reported Now News.

Through an interpreter, police learned that the man had not been carrying any money and had no relatives or friends to assist him in returning to his residence. Therefore, a police patrol car took him back to his dormitory at the university.

Although the man had ended up on the national freeway by mistake, he was still fined for breaching Article 33, Paragraph 4 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例), according to UDN. Those found to have violated this law may face fines between NT$3,000 (US$96) and NT$6,000.