|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|47
|33
|.588
|—
|Philadelphia
|41
|38
|.519
|5½
|Washington
|38
|40
|.487
|8
|New York
|37
|43
|.463
|10
|Miami
|30
|47
|.390
|15½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|43
|36
|.544
|—
|Milwaukee
|42
|37
|.532
|1
|St. Louis
|40
|38
|.513
|2½
|Cincinnati
|36
|41
|.468
|6
|Pittsburgh
|36
|41
|.468
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|55
|26
|.679
|—
|Colorado
|41
|38
|.519
|13
|Arizona
|40
|41
|.494
|15
|San Diego
|39
|40
|.494
|15
|San Francisco
|34
|44
|.436
|19½
___
|Monday's Games
Philadelphia 13, N.Y. Mets 7
Chicago Cubs 8, Atlanta 3
Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
Colorado 2, San Francisco 0
|Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 5
San Diego 8, Baltimore 3
Washington 6, Miami 1
Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Houston 5, Pittsburgh 1
Seattle 8, Milwaukee 3
Oakland 7, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
San Francisco 4, Colorado 2
L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1
|Wednesday's Games
San Diego (Strahm 2-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 3-9), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (Clarke 1-3), 3:40 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 7-3) at San Francisco (Samardzija 4-6), 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-5) at Miami (Gallen 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-6), 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Keuchel 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.