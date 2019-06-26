Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 000 002 001—3 7 0 New York 210 000 01x—4 10 1

Richard, Phelps (7), Mayza (8) and D.Jansen; Green, Cortes Jr. (2), Kahnle (6), Tarpley (7), Britton (8), A.Chapman (9) and Sanchez. W_Cortes Jr. 3-0. L_Richard 0-4. Sv_A.Chapman (23). HRs_New York, Torres (19), Judge (6), Encarnacion (3), LeMahieu (11).

___

Texas 201 001 010—5 12 1 Detroit 000 001 002—3 6 3

Chavez, St. John (7), Leclerc (8), S.Miller (9) and Mathis; Zimmermann, Stumpf (6), Hardy (7), N.Ramirez (8), Greene (9) and Wilson. W_Chavez 3-2. L_Zimmermann 0-5. HRs_Texas, Guzman (7). Detroit, Rodriguez (7).

___

Chicago 012 000 000—3 10 1 Boston 102 021 00x—6 10 1

Fulmer, Minaya (3), Ruiz (5), Osich (7) and Collins; Price, M.Barnes (7), Brasier (8), Workman (9) and Vazquez. W_Price 5-2. L_Ruiz 0-1. Sv_Workman (3). HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (15).

___

Kansas City 000 021 005—8 12 0 Cleveland 100 022 100—6 11 2

Sparkman, Barlow (6), McCarthy (8), Kennedy (9) and Maldonado; Bieber, T.Olson (6), Cimber (6), O.Perez (7), Clippard (7), Hand (9), Goody (9) and R.Perez. W_McCarthy 2-1. L_Hand 4-3. Sv_Kennedy (10). HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (13). Cleveland, Santana (18), Perez (14), Freeman (2), Naquin (5).

___

Tampa Bay 000 001 300—4 7 0 Minnesota 013 310 01x—9 15 0

Snell, Wood (4), Kittredge (6), Roe (7), Kolarek (8) and d'Arnaud; Gibson, R.Harper (8), Duffey (9) and Garver. W_Gibson 8-4. L_Snell 4-7. HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (8). Minnesota, Garver (12), Schoop (13).

___

INTERLEAGUE San Diego 041 210 000—8 12 2 Baltimore 101 000 100—3 11 0

Allen, Maton (7), Wieck (8), Perdomo (9) and Mejia; Yacabonis, Rogers (3), M.Castro (6), Kline (8) and Severino. W_Allen 2-0. L_Yacabonis 1-2. HRs_San Diego, Machado (17), Mejia (2), Tatis Jr. (9), Margot (3). Baltimore, Martin (4).

___

Pittsburgh 000 001 000—1 8 1 Houston 000 201 11x—5 10 0

Williams, Feliz (7), Holmes (8) and Diaz; Cole, James (7), Harris (8), McHugh (9) and Chirinos. W_Cole 7-5. L_Williams 2-2. HRs_Houston, Bregman (22), Gurriel (7).

___

Oakland 010 060 000—7 10 0 St. Louis 030 000 000—3 10 0

Bassitt, Wendelken (4), Petit (5), Soria (7), Trivino (8), Hendriks (9) and Phegley; Flaherty, Brebbia (5), Leone (7), Webb (9) and Molina. W_Wendelken 1-1. L_Flaherty 4-5. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (7), Olson (13), Semien (11).

___

Seattle 004 210 001—8 12 2 Milwaukee 100 020 000—3 8 2

Gonzales, Gearrin (6), A.Adams (6), Bass (8), Festa (9) and Narvaez; Davies, Wilkerson (5), Nelson (7), Guerra (9) and Grandal. W_Gonzales 9-6. L_Davies 7-2. HRs_Seattle, Vogelbach (19). Milwaukee, Grandal (18).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 003 300 000—6 8 0 Miami 000 100 000—1 5 0

Scherzer, Rodney (9) and Suzuki; Richards, Conley (6), Brice (9) and Castillo. W_Scherzer 7-5. L_Richards 3-8. HRs_Washington, Turner (6).

___

New York 211 001 000—5 12 1 Philadelphia 100 105 00x—7 8 2

Lockett, Font (6), Gsellman (6), Flexen (8) and Ramos; Arrieta, Morgan (7), Nicasio (8), Neris (8) and Realmuto. W_Arrieta 7-6. L_Font 1-2. Sv_Neris (16). HRs_New York, Smith (6), Rosario (9). Philadelphia, Franco (11), Hoskins (18), Miller (1), Kingery (10).

___

Atlanta 100 000 200—3 3 0 Chicago 000 200 000—2 4 1

Fried, Newcomb (7), Swarzak (8), Jackson (9) and B.McCann; Alzolay, Montgomery (5), Brach (8) and Contreras. W_Fried 9-3. L_Montgomery 1-2. Sv_Jackson (12). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (12), Acuna Jr. (19).

___

Colorado 000 101 000—2 3 1 San Francisco 001 200 10x—4 8 0

Gonzalez, Estevez (6), B.Shaw (7), McGee (8) and Iannetta; Bumgarner, S.Dyson (7), Watson (8), Will Smith (9) and Posey. W_Bumgarner 4-7. L_Gonzalez 0-1. Sv_Will Smith (21). HRs_Colorado, Desmond (11). San Francisco, Austin (7).

___

Los Angeles 100 002 000—3 5 2 Arizona 101 000 000—2 6 0

Stripling, J.Kelly (4), Urias (5), P.Baez (8), K.Jansen (9) and W.Smith; Ray, Andriese (7), McFarland (9) and C.Kelly. W_Urias 4-2. L_Ray 5-5. Sv_K.Jansen (23). HRs_Los Angeles, Turner (8), Hernandez (12).