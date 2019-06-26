TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the EVA flight attendant strike rages on without an agreement reached by either party, the Taoyuan Flight Attendant’s Union (TFAU) has offered to soften their demands on three major issues.

In response, EVA has rejected the initial offer and demanded a clear written proposal, claiming that they have been lied to by the union too many times.

With the EVA strike going into its seventh day and both parties still at loggerheads, TFAU has extended an olive branch, offering to negotiate on three of its major demands. EVA Public Relations Vice President David Chen (陳耀銘) issued a stern response, demanding a written proposal before any negotiations take place.

Chen stated that he is unwilling to engage in negotiations at this point as TFAU has not been honest with EVA, and reaffirmed the airline’s reluctance to make concessions on the three demands put forward.

The TFAU demands on the table include the creation of a seat on the board of directors for an independent director primarily concerned with protecting labor rights, the “free-rider clause” that blocks non-union members from accessing benefits won through strikes, and a raise in hourly in-flight pay to NT$150 (US$5), reports Liberty Times.

TFAU secretary-general Cheng Ya-ling (鄭雅菱) indicated that TFAU’s demands were never set in stone and that the union is willing to negotiate an improved hourly flight pay of between NT$90 (US$3) and NT$150 (US$5). The union does not insist that the new director position be created, and is willing to allow non-union members to pay a fee that would grant them the same benefits as members, said Cheng.

EVA is expected to return to 55 percent of its operational capacity by June 30. The Ministry of Transport and Communications has stressed their hope for a resolution to the strike before the end of the month, as it has inconvenienced travelers and negatively affected Taiwan’s tourism industry.