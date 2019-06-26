BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 73 297 57 99 .333 Polanco Min 74 304 50 99 .326 Brantley Hou 76 299 38 95 .318 Alberto Bal 64 233 19 74 .318 TiAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Devers Bos 78 306 57 97 .317 Trout LAA 75 257 62 79 .307 Andrus Tex 68 285 45 87 .305 Merrifield KC 80 335 57 102 .304 Mancini Bal 74 287 51 87 .303 Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; GTorres, New York, 19; 4 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 59; Rosario, Minnesota, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 55; Soler, Kansas City, 53; Bogaerts, Boston, 53; Bregman, Houston, 52; LeMahieu, New York, 52; GSanchez, New York, 52; 2 tied at 51.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Gibson, Minnesota, 8-4.