|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|73
|297
|57
|99
|.333
|Polanco Min
|74
|304
|50
|99
|.326
|Brantley Hou
|76
|299
|38
|95
|.318
|Alberto Bal
|64
|233
|19
|74
|.318
|TiAnderson ChW
|70
|271
|39
|86
|.317
|Devers Bos
|78
|306
|57
|97
|.317
|Trout LAA
|75
|257
|62
|79
|.307
|Andrus Tex
|68
|285
|45
|87
|.305
|Merrifield KC
|80
|335
|57
|102
|.304
|Mancini Bal
|74
|287
|51
|87
|.303
|Home Runs
GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; GTorres, New York, 19; 4 tied at 18.
|Runs Batted In
DoSantana, Seattle, 59; Rosario, Minnesota, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 55; Soler, Kansas City, 53; Bogaerts, Boston, 53; Bregman, Houston, 52; LeMahieu, New York, 52; GSanchez, New York, 52; 2 tied at 51.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Gibson, Minnesota, 8-4.