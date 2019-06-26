  1. Home
Taiwan airport exempts baggage screening for US flight transfers

It will improve the efficiency of flight transfers at Taoyuan International Airport, said TECRO

By Teng Pei-ju, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/26 11:42
TECRO Deputy Representative Louis Huang and AIT's official Rick Ruzicka exchange the LOI on June 25 in the U.S. (Screen capture from TECRO's Facebook

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative office in the U.S. and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) exchanged signed Letters of Intent (LOI) on Tuesday (June 25) that will streamline baggage screening procedures for U.S. passengers transferring at Taiwan’s biggest airport.

U.S. travelers stopping over at Taoyuan International Airport will be exempt from having their checked baggage screened. This will improve the efficiency and convenience of flight transfers at the airport, said the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO), via its Facebook page.

Under the LOI, which were signed by AIT Managing Director John Norris and TECRO Deputy Representative Louis Huang (黃敏境), a Baggage Screening Facilitation (BSF) program will be established at Taoyuan International Airport, according to AIT.

The program is intended for hold baggage bound from the U.S. to third jurisdictions via Taiwan.

The signed LOI were exchanged at AIT’s headquarters in Virginia, U.S. on Tuesday by representatives of Taipei and Washington, respectively, Deputy Representative Huang and Rick Ruzicka, AIT Washington’s trade and commercial programs director.
Taiwan-U.S. relations
AIT
MOFA
Taoyuan International Airport

