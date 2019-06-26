Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|002
|001—3
|7
|0
|New York
|210
|000
|01x—4
|10
|1
Richard, Phelps (7), Mayza (8) and Jansen; Green, Cortes Jr. (2), Kahnle (6), Tarpley (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez. W_Cortes Jr. 3-0. L_Richard 0-4. Sv_Chapman (23). HRs_New York, Torres (19), Judge (6), Encarnacion (3), LeMahieu (11).
___
|Texas
|201
|001
|010—5
|12
|1
|Detroit
|000
|001
|002—3
|6
|3
Chavez, St. John (7), Leclerc (8), S.Miller (9) and Mathis; Zimmermann, Stumpf (6), Hardy (7), N.Ramirez (8), Greene (9) and Wilson. W_Chavez 3-2. L_Zimmermann 0-5. HRs_Texas, Guzman (7). Detroit, Rodriguez (7).
___
|Chicago
|012
|000
|000—3
|10
|1
|Boston
|102
|021
|00x—6
|10
|1
Fulmer, Minaya (3), Ruiz (5), Osich (7) and Collins; Price, Barnes (7), Brasier (8), Workman (9) and Vazquez. W_Price 5-2. L_Ruiz 0-1. Sv_Workman (3). HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (15).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|021
|005—8
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|022
|100—6
|11
|2
Sparkman, Barlow (6), McCarthy (8), Kennedy (9) and Maldonado; Bieber, Olson (6), Cimber (6), O.Perez (7), Clippard (7), Hand (9), Goody (9) and R.Perez. W_McCarthy 2-1. L_Hand 4-3. Sv_Kennedy (10). HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (13). Cleveland, Santana (18), Perez (14), Freeman (2), Naquin (5).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|041
|210
|000—8
|12
|2
|Baltimore
|101
|000
|100—3
|11
|0
Allen, Maton (7), Wieck (8), Perdomo (9) and Mejia; Yacabonis, Rogers (3), M.Castro (6), Kline (8) and Severino. W_Allen 2-0. L_Yacabonis 1-2. HRs_San Diego, Machado (17), Mejia (2), Tatis Jr. (9), Margot (3). Baltimore, Martin (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|003
|300
|000—6
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
Scherzer, Rodney (9) and Suzuki; Richards, Conley (6), Brice (9) and Castillo. W_Scherzer 7-5. L_Richards 3-8. HRs_Washington, Turner (6).
___
|New York
|211
|001
|000—5
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|105
|00x—7
|8
|2
Lockett, Font (6), Gsellman (6), Flexen (8) and Ramos; Arrieta, Morgan (7), Nicasio (8), Neris (8) and Realmuto. W_Arrieta 7-6. L_Font 1-2. Sv_Neris (16). HRs_New York, Smith (6), Rosario (9). Philadelphia, Franco (11), Hoskins (18), Miller (1), Kingery (10).
___
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|200—3
|3
|0
|Chicago
|000
|200
|000—2
|4
|1
Fried, Newcomb (7), Swarzak (8), Jackson (9) and B.McCann; Alzolay, Montgomery (5), Brach (8) and Contreras. W_Fried 9-3. L_Montgomery 1-2. Sv_Jackson (12). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (12), Acuna Jr. (19).