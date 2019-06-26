  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/26 11:11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 002 001—3 7 0
New York 210 000 01x—4 10 1

Richard, Phelps (7), Mayza (8) and Jansen; Green, Cortes Jr. (2), Kahnle (6), Tarpley (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez. W_Cortes Jr. 3-0. L_Richard 0-4. Sv_Chapman (23). HRs_New York, Torres (19), Judge (6), Encarnacion (3), LeMahieu (11).

___

Texas 201 001 010—5 12 1
Detroit 000 001 002—3 6 3

Chavez, St. John (7), Leclerc (8), S.Miller (9) and Mathis; Zimmermann, Stumpf (6), Hardy (7), N.Ramirez (8), Greene (9) and Wilson. W_Chavez 3-2. L_Zimmermann 0-5. HRs_Texas, Guzman (7). Detroit, Rodriguez (7).

___

Chicago 012 000 000—3 10 1
Boston 102 021 00x—6 10 1

Fulmer, Minaya (3), Ruiz (5), Osich (7) and Collins; Price, Barnes (7), Brasier (8), Workman (9) and Vazquez. W_Price 5-2. L_Ruiz 0-1. Sv_Workman (3). HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (15).

___

Kansas City 000 021 005—8 12 0
Cleveland 100 022 100—6 11 2

Sparkman, Barlow (6), McCarthy (8), Kennedy (9) and Maldonado; Bieber, Olson (6), Cimber (6), O.Perez (7), Clippard (7), Hand (9), Goody (9) and R.Perez. W_McCarthy 2-1. L_Hand 4-3. Sv_Kennedy (10). HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (13). Cleveland, Santana (18), Perez (14), Freeman (2), Naquin (5).

___

INTERLEAGUE
San Diego 041 210 000—8 12 2
Baltimore 101 000 100—3 11 0

Allen, Maton (7), Wieck (8), Perdomo (9) and Mejia; Yacabonis, Rogers (3), M.Castro (6), Kline (8) and Severino. W_Allen 2-0. L_Yacabonis 1-2. HRs_San Diego, Machado (17), Mejia (2), Tatis Jr. (9), Margot (3). Baltimore, Martin (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 003 300 000—6 8 0
Miami 000 100 000—1 5 0

Scherzer, Rodney (9) and Suzuki; Richards, Conley (6), Brice (9) and Castillo. W_Scherzer 7-5. L_Richards 3-8. HRs_Washington, Turner (6).

___

New York 211 001 000—5 12 1
Philadelphia 100 105 00x—7 8 2

Lockett, Font (6), Gsellman (6), Flexen (8) and Ramos; Arrieta, Morgan (7), Nicasio (8), Neris (8) and Realmuto. W_Arrieta 7-6. L_Font 1-2. Sv_Neris (16). HRs_New York, Smith (6), Rosario (9). Philadelphia, Franco (11), Hoskins (18), Miller (1), Kingery (10).