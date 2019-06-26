  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/26 10:47
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 73 297 57 99 .333
Polanco Min 73 301 48 98 .326
Brantley Hou 75 295 38 95 .322
Alberto Bal 64 233 19 74 .318
TiAnderson ChW 69 268 38 84 .313
Devers Bos 77 302 55 93 .308
Trout LAA 75 257 62 79 .307
Andrus Tex 68 285 45 87 .305
Meadows TB 60 230 33 70 .304
Mancini Bal 74 287 51 87 .303
Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bregman, Houston, 21; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; GTorres, New York, 19; 4 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 59; Rosario, Minnesota, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 55; Soler, Kansas City, 53; LeMahieu, New York, 52; GSanchez, New York, 52; Bregman, Houston, 51; Kepler, Minnesota, 51; Bogaerts, Boston, 51.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6.