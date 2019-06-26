BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 73 297 57 99 .333 Polanco Min 73 301 48 98 .326 Brantley Hou 75 295 38 95 .322 Alberto Bal 64 233 19 74 .318 TiAnderson ChW 69 268 38 84 .313 Devers Bos 77 302 55 93 .308 Trout LAA 75 257 62 79 .307 Andrus Tex 68 285 45 87 .305 Meadows TB 60 230 33 70 .304 Mancini Bal 74 287 51 87 .303 Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Bregman, Houston, 21; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; Kepler, Minnesota, 19; GTorres, New York, 19; 4 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 59; Rosario, Minnesota, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Abreu, Chicago, 55; Soler, Kansas City, 53; LeMahieu, New York, 52; GSanchez, New York, 52; Bregman, Houston, 51; Kepler, Minnesota, 51; Bogaerts, Boston, 51.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 8-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 8-6.