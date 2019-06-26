TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei Children’s Amusement Park (TCAP) is giving away an annual pass for unlimited rides, among other prizes, to mark the milestone of 10 million visitors.

To welcome the 10 millionth visitor, the park is holding an event featuring South Korean animation character Robocar Poli on Friday (June 28). There will be 60,000 limited edition Poli-themed package tickets priced at NT$250 available, starting Saturday (June 29).

According to Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC), TCAP had welcomed an accumulated 9.95 million visitors by mid-June, with the lucky 10 millionth expected to arrive during the summer break. He or she will receive an annual pass worth NT$120,000, while the 10 individuals who arrive immediately before or after the big winner will also get season tickets worth NT$30,000.

The winners will enjoy free admission and unlimited access to the facility’s 13 rides. They will also receive prizes such as tickets for shows at If Kids Theatre and commemorative gifts.

Individuals are advised to check information about TCAP and the latest events via the mobile app. For further inquiries, visit the website of TRTC or call the 24-hour hotline at 02-218-12345.

(Photo from Travel Taipei website)